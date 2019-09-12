Insider Selling: SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert G/ Brown sold 5,200 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $5,928.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert G/ Brown sold 52,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $62,520.00.

Shares of SGRP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,045. SPAR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

