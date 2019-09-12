Insolar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.60 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $3.60 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00201113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.01144075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Binance, OKex, Bithumb, Coinrail, Liqui, Kucoin, Mercatox, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.