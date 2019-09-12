Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 60,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $4,002,600.00.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 3,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,031. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

