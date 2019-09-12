Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.38

Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 68760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

ITR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.45 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

