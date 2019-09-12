Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 124.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $148.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

In related news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 67,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $4,498,824.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 198,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 534.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.