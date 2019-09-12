International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,829 shares of company stock valued at $381,662. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $125.31. 24,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,592. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.