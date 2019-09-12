International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,660,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,863% from the previous session’s volume of 135,556 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.57 million, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 163.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 356.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 75,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.