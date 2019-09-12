InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Shares Down 5%

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.40 and last traded at $77.88, 694,662 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 510,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in InterXion during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in InterXion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterXion Company Profile (NYSE:INXN)

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

