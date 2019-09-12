Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.58, 976 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRU)

BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Fund), formerly BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Europe Select ADR Index (Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 European market-based depositary receipts.

