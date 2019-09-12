Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IVI traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 272.67 ($3.56). 24,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,858. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 279 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $159.65 million and a P/E ratio of 40.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.05.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

