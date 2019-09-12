Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 275,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,252. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

