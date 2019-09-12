Investors Purchase High Volume of KB Home Put Options (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,017 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,561% compared to the average volume of 302 put options.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $658,896 in the last ninety days. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.66.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 52,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

