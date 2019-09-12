Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $20,620.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $21,210.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $21,100.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $21,270.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Brent Johnson sold 2,400 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $52,344.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $65,820.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Brent Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $153,510.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $114,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,404. The company has a market capitalization of $234.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.