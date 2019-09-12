Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Iron Mountain from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.60 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.51.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. 25,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

