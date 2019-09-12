Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Isabella Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.