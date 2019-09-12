iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)’s stock price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93, approximately 5,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 125,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter.

