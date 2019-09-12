iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.02

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.02 and last traded at $171.02, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKD)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

