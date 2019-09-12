iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 731,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,031,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

