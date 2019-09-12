iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. 10,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,849. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.89.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

