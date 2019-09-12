iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

