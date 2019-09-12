iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 587,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 107,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $577,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.17. 14,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,063. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

