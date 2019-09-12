Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.14, approximately 333,670 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 155,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Iteris alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.