J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of J M Smucker worth $174,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in J M Smucker by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,540,000 after buying an additional 400,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,878,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 4.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,258,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,565,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $85,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $457,363 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJM traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.11. 13,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,151. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

