Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAG. TheStreet lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAG. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,384,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,524.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 55,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

