Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

CHGG opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 374.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. Chegg has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Chegg’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 20,143 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $794,641.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,565 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $5,977,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,561,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,130,114 shares of company stock worth $47,708,823. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

