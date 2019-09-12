Jenna Lyons Sells 5,125 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $506,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,124.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $100.76. 644,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,875. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

