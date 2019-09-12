Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

