Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.