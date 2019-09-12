JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 3,298,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,116. The firm has a market cap of $418.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 883,540 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,663,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

