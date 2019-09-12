JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 272

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 268 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.38 ($2.89).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON:CNE traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 185.30 ($2.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.