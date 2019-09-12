Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 328,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 456,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jumei International by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jumei International by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 677,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 600,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumei International in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Jumei International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

