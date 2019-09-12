Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Kaixin Auto stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,123. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72.

In other Kaixin Auto news, Director Sing Wang purchased 76,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 112,105 shares of company stock valued at $242,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

