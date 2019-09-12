Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,600 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 741,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 27,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,871. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

