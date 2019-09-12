Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.22. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Keane Group shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2,668,068 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRAC. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Keane Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keane Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Keane Group by 266.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keane Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keane Group Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.