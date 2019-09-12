Key Square Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,086,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,489,000. Grupo Televisa SAB accounts for 12.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Grupo Televisa SAB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after buying an additional 354,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 794.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 82.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,331,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,968,000 after buying an additional 2,414,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

NYSE:TV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 1,014,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TV. ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.