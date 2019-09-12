King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,994 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $9.00 price objective on Livent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ:LTHM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 59,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

