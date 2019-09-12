Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.84. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 7,966 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

