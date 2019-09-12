Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 1,408,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,104. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KL. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

