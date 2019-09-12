Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 607,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,450,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,762,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 297,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

