Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.58, approximately 401,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 338,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 390,395 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,724 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 981,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.