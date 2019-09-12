Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.40

Shares of Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as low as $24.19. Kromek Group shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 252,501 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $87.86 million and a P/E ratio of -255.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

