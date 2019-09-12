Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 5.9%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s share price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.74, approximately 340,529 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 358,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $885.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $399,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,431,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $115,442.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,266. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,968,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,633,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,633,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

