Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Lantronix had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter. Lantronix updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-0.03-0.00 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

