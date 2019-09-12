Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LMC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:LMC traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.78. 708,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,771. Leagold Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The company has a market cap of $780.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.96.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$160.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Leagold Mining will post 0.1886573 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Giustra bought 140,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$245,577.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,007,600 shares in the company, valued at C$8,740,265.04.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

