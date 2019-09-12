Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 7.6%

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71, 317,125 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 209,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.90 price target on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

