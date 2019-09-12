Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.77. 30,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,947,000 after buying an additional 1,902,777 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after buying an additional 1,170,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $34,196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,299,000 after buying an additional 783,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

