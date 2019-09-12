Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,241 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,127,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,210 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 223,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 816,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 10,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

