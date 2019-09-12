Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,135 ($54.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 3,445 ($45.02) on Monday. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,464.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,187.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.