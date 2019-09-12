Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Raised by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,485,608.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

