LIFE Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. LIFE has a market cap of $812,616.00 and approximately $3,336.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.01155214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022504 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

